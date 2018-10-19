This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Sean Murray Friday 19 Oct 2018, 7:49 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Lolostock
Image: Shutterstock/Lolostock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MONEY LAUNDERING: Drug dealing criminals are using bookmakers’ online accounts to stash money.

2. #GREG GIANFORTE: US President Donald Trump praised a congressman who bodyslammed a journalist.

3. #CRISIS: Almost 10,000 over-75s were left lying on trolleys for more than 24 hours in first eight months of year.

4. #PENNSYLVANIA: The US has opened a national investigation into alleged abuse carried out by more than 300 suspected priests.

5. #GLOBAL WARMING: Met Éireann staff were told not to link extreme weather events with climate change

6. #KELVIN KEARNS: A Waterford man will receive a bravery award today for rescuing an elderly driver from a submerged overturned car.

7. #MENTAL HEALTH COMMISSION: Physical restraint and seclusion are used in 79% of in-patient mental health services.

8. #COURTS: A civil servant accused of assault stabbed another woman on a Luas two weeks earlier, a court has heard.

