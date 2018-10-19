The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MONEY LAUNDERING: Drug dealing criminals are using bookmakers’ online accounts to stash money.

2. #GREG GIANFORTE: US President Donald Trump praised a congressman who bodyslammed a journalist.

3. #CRISIS: Almost 10,000 over-75s were left lying on trolleys for more than 24 hours in first eight months of year.

4. #PENNSYLVANIA: The US has opened a national investigation into alleged abuse carried out by more than 300 suspected priests.

5. #GLOBAL WARMING: Met Éireann staff were told not to link extreme weather events with climate change.

6. #KELVIN KEARNS: A Waterford man will receive a bravery award today for rescuing an elderly driver from a submerged overturned car.

7. #MENTAL HEALTH COMMISSION: Physical restraint and seclusion are used in 79% of in-patient mental health services.

8. #COURTS: A civil servant accused of assault stabbed another woman on a Luas two weeks earlier, a court has heard.