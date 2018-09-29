The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MONEY TALKS A new report has revealed that 83 of Ireland’s wealthiest people pay income tax at a lower rate than those on the average industrial wage.

2. #EARTHQUAKE Nearly 400 people have been killed following an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia.

3. #UN Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has criticised a decision by the US to cut funding to Palestinian aid programmes in a speech at the Untied Nations.



4. #GARDA ATTACKS Petty crime in one part of Dublin has spiked after a drug unit targeting low-level suppliers stopped following attacks on gardaí.

5. #IRELAND SAYS NO Two thirds of people are opposed to Irish citizens living in Northern Ireland having the right vote in presidential elections, according to a new poll.

6. #SECURITY BREACH Facebook says that up to 50 million accounts were breached in what is being reported as the biggest security flaw to ever hit the social network.

7. #BRETT KAVANAUGH US President Donald Trump has agreed to launch an FBI investigation into the background of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

8. #WORLD CUP British Prime Minister Theresa May has thrown her support behind a potential bid by the United Kingdom and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup.

9. #WEATHER It will be a mostly dry day across the country, with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees Celsius