  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 7 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what’s happening this bank holiday Monday.

By Paul Hosford Monday 7 May 2018, 8:57 AM
1 hour ago 4,106 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3998123
Image: Shutterstock/SGM
Image: Shutterstock/SGM

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RIGHT TO TRAVEL: Ireland accounts for two thirds of non-resident abortions in the UK.

2. #HARASSMENT: A woman has won €37,000 in a sexual harassment case against her former employer.

3. #WEATHER: Today will be scorching in places – but the good weather won’t be sticking around.

4. #PRE-PRODUCTION: A Michael Fassbender-backed film has secured funding before the fund’s website went live – prompting questions.

5. #VIDEO GAMES: Young children have called Childline after playing over-18s video games with family members.

6. #LONDON: Two teens have been shot in broad daylight in the English capital.

7. #PLEASE STAY: Britain has appealed to the US not to ditch the Iran nuclear deal.

8. #HOUSING: Homelessness charities have hit out at suggestions that non-EU nationals could be removed from homelessness figures.

9. #PUTIN HIM IN: Vladimir Putin will inaugurated as Russian President for a fourth term today.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Worker alleged to have taken 202 days sick leave in five years loses unfair dismissal case
43,000  0
2
Department of Housing won't comment on claims non-EU nationals may be removed from homeless list
37,493  113
3
Here's how many women and girls travel to the UK for abortions
35,044  232
Fora
1
After luring some of Deloitte's top staff, this blockchain firm is setting up shop in Dublin
501  0
2
Meet the 'secretive' Limerick man who's quietly putting eyes on spacecraft and cars
199  0
3
Here's what employers need to know about transgender rights in the workplace
115  0
The42
1
As it happened: New York v Leitrim, Connacht SFC quarter-final
95,903  17
2
New York agonisingly denied historic championship win by last-gasp Leitrim in extra-time
45,372  31
3
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
32,972  63
DailyEdge
1
An Irish influencer has shown just how different the cameras on the iPhone and a Samsung are when it comes to selfies
15,656  3
2
11 of the saddest properties available to rent in Dublin this May
10,699  1
3
Conor McGregor threw son Junior a fiesta-themed 1st birthday party in Kildare complete with, eh, lobster
9,129  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Garda probe after man found in serious condition on Dublin road
Garda probe after man found in serious condition on Dublin road
Missing Wicklow man found safe and well
Pics: Gardaí attend Dublin house fire, seize €110,000 worth of cannabis from the growhouse on the property
ABORTION
Here's how many women and girls travel to the UK for abortions
Here's how many women and girls travel to the UK for abortions
8 out of 10 voters in this area backed the Eighth Amendment in '83. We went to talk to locals this week
Q&A: Who will pay for abortions if the Eighth Amendment is repealed?
OPINION
I'm 27. I'm living at home. Going through the same hall door since I was in a school uniform'
I'm 27. I'm living at home. Going through the same hall door since I was in a school uniform'
'Mad, loony, mental, psycho or schizo': Behind every mental health diagnosis is a person
'As Ireland prepares for its referendum, I'm in the middle of another divisive campaign'
9 AT 9
The 9 at 9: Monday
The 9 at 9: Monday
The 9 at 9: Sunday
The 9 at 9: Saturday

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie