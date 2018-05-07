The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RIGHT TO TRAVEL: Ireland accounts for two thirds of non-resident abortions in the UK.

2. #HARASSMENT: A woman has won €37,000 in a sexual harassment case against her former employer.

3. #WEATHER: Today will be scorching in places – but the good weather won’t be sticking around.

4. #PRE-PRODUCTION: A Michael Fassbender-backed film has secured funding before the fund’s website went live – prompting questions.

5. #VIDEO GAMES: Young children have called Childline after playing over-18s video games with family members.

6. #LONDON: Two teens have been shot in broad daylight in the English capital.

7. #PLEASE STAY: Britain has appealed to the US not to ditch the Iran nuclear deal.

8. #HOUSING: Homelessness charities have hit out at suggestions that non-EU nationals could be removed from homelessness figures.

9. #PUTIN HIM IN: Vladimir Putin will inaugurated as Russian President for a fourth term today.