Dublin: 17 °C Monday 6 August, 2018
The 9 at 9: Bank Holiday Monday

Everything you need to know as you start the August Bank Holiday Monday.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 6 Aug 2018, 8:53 AM
1 hour ago 4,285 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4166591
Image: Shutterstock/Satit Pecharut
Image: Shutterstock/Satit Pecharut

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EARTHQUAKE Emergency workers in Indonesia are racing to aid victims of a powerful earthquake on the tourist island of Lombok that killed at least 91 people.

2. #ROAD DEATH Funeral details have been announced for Morgan Pinder, the 13-year-old boy who died in a single-vehicle crash on Clare Island yesterday.

3. #THE BUDGET Welfare increases, a rise in carbon tax and a jump in the standard cut-off rate for income tax – these are some of the measures we can expect in October’s Budget, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

4. #NEW MEXICO Police say 11 children ages one to 15 have been rescued in the US state of New Mexico after officers raided a dilapidated compound occupied by armed men.

5. #SAUDI Saudi Arabia has said it is freezing all new trade and investment with Canada, the BBC reports. It’s after Canada said it was concerned about the arrest of human rights activists.

6. #CHICAGO 44 people were shot in the US city of Chicago yesterday, including five who were killed. 10 shooting incidents were recorded, CNN reports, including one where attackers fired into a crowd.

7. #DEMI Singer Demi Lovato has said she’s thankful to be alive and needs time to recover in her first remarks since an overdose nearly two weeks ago.

8. #HOMECOMING Fans will have a chance to welcome Ireland’s World Cup hockey team home at a civic reception in Dublin today. The side defied the odds to secure silver medals yesterday – losing out to The Netherlands in the London final.

9. #THE OUTLOOK Today will start dull and misty with outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing to spread southeastwards, Met Éireann says. Clearer weather will follow from the west. Top temperatures of up to 18 degrees in the west and north, but reaching 19 to 22 degrees in the east and south.

