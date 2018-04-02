  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Easter Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 2 Apr 2018, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 4,305 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3935902
Image: p_saranya via Shutterstock
Image: p_saranya via Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #PSC: A man, who had been denied a Public Service Card due to his refusal to acquire an adoption cert, has finally been given his card after an eight-month struggle.

2. #BACK TO EARTH: A defunct Chinese space lab has plummeted back to Earth and landed in the South Pacific.

3. #TRADE WARS: China has imposed tariffs on 128 US imports worth $3 billion.

4. #LOTTO: The government will not reveal how much unclaimed prize money from the National Lottery goes towards promotions instead of good causes.

5. #INSURANCE: Many motorists are still seeing their premiums increase at the time of renewal, according to a survey undertaken by AA Ireland.

6. #DOCUMENTARY: A docu-drama about the Mám Trasna murders of 1882 – Murdair Mhám Trasna – is set to air this Wednesday on TG4.

7. #HOMELESSNESS: Fr Peter McVerry has said that it should be made illegal for the next three years to evict people onto the streets.

8. #SEXUAL ASSAULT: Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan is to review the legal protection that is offered to complainants in sexual assault cases, in the aftermath of the Belfast rape trial, the Irish Times reports.

9. #RIP: US television producer and writer Steven Bochco, who created Hill Street Blues, LA Law and NYPD Blue, has died aged 74, the BBC reports.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Child killed in Tenerife hit-and-run named as Carter Carson (10)
63,400  23
2
Son of executed 1916 leader dies aged 104
56,883  19
3
Insurance company pays €4k to woman after initially refusing crash claim over technicality
54,866  46
Fora
1
Services giant Noonan is fighting a pay-restoration push so it can 'remain competitive'
164  0
2
Shuttering the government's communications unit will hurt taxpayers the most
103  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final
126,393  56
2
As it happened: Dublin vs Galway, Allianz Football League Division One final
58,870  53
3
As it happened: Wexford vs Kilkenny, Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final
51,384  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here's 8 of the most enjoyable April Fools' pranks of 2018
19,232  0
2
Ryan Reynolds trolled a website for saying he and Blake Lively were "struggling" to spend time together
6,887  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Easter Sunday
5,959  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Investigation underway after man stabbed in Louth
Investigation underway after man stabbed in Louth
Kildare has 40% fewer gardaí than any other part of the country
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth €2.5m seized at Dublin Port
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should a ban be placed on evictions until the housing crisis improves?
Poll: Should a ban be placed on evictions until the housing crisis improves?
Poll: Would you like a vote on Irish unity within five years?
Poll: Will you devour an Easter Egg today?
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie