The 9 at 9: Easter Monday

1. #PSC: A man, who had been denied a Public Service Card due to his refusal to acquire an adoption cert, has finally been given his card after an eight-month struggle.

2. #BACK TO EARTH: A defunct Chinese space lab has plummeted back to Earth and landed in the South Pacific.

3. #TRADE WARS: China has imposed tariffs on 128 US imports worth $3 billion.

4. #LOTTO: The government will not reveal how much unclaimed prize money from the National Lottery goes towards promotions instead of good causes.

5. #INSURANCE: Many motorists are still seeing their premiums increase at the time of renewal, according to a survey undertaken by AA Ireland.

6. #DOCUMENTARY: A docu-drama about the Mám Trasna murders of 1882 – Murdair Mhám Trasna – is set to air this Wednesday on TG4.

7. #HOMELESSNESS: Fr Peter McVerry has said that it should be made illegal for the next three years to evict people onto the streets.

8. #SEXUAL ASSAULT: Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan is to review the legal protection that is offered to complainants in sexual assault cases, in the aftermath of the Belfast rape trial, the Irish Times reports.

9. #RIP: US television producer and writer Steven Bochco, who created Hill Street Blues, LA Law and NYPD Blue, has died aged 74, the BBC reports.