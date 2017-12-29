The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #REVEALED: Politicians and high-ranking police officials knew that West Midlands Police enhanced the evidence against the Birmingham Six at least four years before the men were released from prison, freshly released government documents have revealed.

2. #FIRE: At least 12 people, including a one-year-old baby, have been killed in a New York apartment fire.

3. #WEATHER: A status yellow wind warning has been issued for 10 counties.

4. #DONORS: A record number of transplants were performed in Ireland in 2017.

5. #RED C POLL: The Irish view on favorability of world leaders shows we strongly dislike Theresa May, while the Pope received the most favourable rating among Irish citizens.

6. #POSSIBLE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has failed to rule out former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald as a possible presidential candidate next year.

7. #ALL TIED UP: Expecting an election next year? Those pesky cable ties are here to stay.

8. #LOUGHALL AMBUSH: State papers released today show that the then Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Brian Lenihan Sr came in for a barrage of criticism for his remarks following the Loughall killings.

9. #STATE PAPERS: Meanwhile, the former Taoiseach Charlie Haughey was on the receiving end of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s ill temper during a diplomatic squabble about extradition in 1987.