Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 31 December, 2017
The 9 at 9: New Year's Eve

Here are the top stories you need to know for the last day in 2017.

By Cliodhna Russell Sunday 31 Dec 2017, 8:55 AM
8 hours ago 8,459 Views No Comments
Image: Evantravels via Shutterstock
Image: Evantravels via Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #STATUS ORANGE: Two wind warnings were issued this morning as Storm Dylan moves away.

2. #DAMASTOWN VILLAGE: A plan to build 1,100 social and affordable houses on a landbank in Blanchardstown is being hailed as a potential template for a solution to the housing crisis.

3. #BOOMING: Apprenticeships are making a comeback, with government investment in this type of training set to increase in 2018 to €122 million.

4. #TURN OF THE TIDE: Gardaí have pushed the Kinahan cartel to the brink of collapse in the past 12 months.

5. #NOT HAPPY: A driver who had their car clamped was refunded after they claimed that a passing garda told them the clamp was “immoral” as there was not sufficient markings.

6. #COUNTRY LIVING: Relocating people who can’t find a house in Dublin and other overpopulated areas to the countryside could be one of the measures used to ease the housing crisis.

7. #BUILDING: A 40-storey skyscraper called the watchtower was to be the centrepiece of the ‘Point Village’ project spearheaded by builder Harry Crosbie. Here’s a look at what ever happened to those plans.

8. #ROYAL BLOOD: The Irish Embassy in Canberra received “threatening and abusive” phonecalls when the country donated a statue of Queen Victoria to Australia.

9. #CROSS CITY: Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it?

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

