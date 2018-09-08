This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 8 September, 2018
The 9 at 9: Saturday

It’s a grey Saturday morning – here’s all you need to know.

By Cianan Brennan Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 9:02 AM
1 hour ago 3,383 Views 1 Comment
shutterstock_1008290104 Source: Shutterstock/Freeskyline

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TRUMP BABY: The giant inflatable could be on the way to mark Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland in November.

2.#GRANNY GRANT DENIED: The Irish Independent, in an interview with the Taoiseach, reports that older people are set to receive an extra €5 in the coming budget each week, but Shane Ross’s infamous granny grant won’t be happening.

3. #JAILED: Former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos has become the latest person connected to the US president to receive a jail sentence.

4. #IREXIT: A party is being launched today that’s calling for Ireland to leave the EU.

5. #OCCUPATION: Homeless activists occupying a vacant house in Dublin are to take over another property in the city later today.

6. #WRC: A university lecturer who claimed she was denied a full time role due to her marital status has been awarded €9,500.

7. #RAPE REPORTING: The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre has launched a new survey with the goal of understanding what would improve the likelihood of someone reporting their sexual harassment.

8. #PRICEY: The visit of Donald Trump to Ireland will cost ‘several million euro’.

9. #PORK: Irish people have been instructed not to bring food back from eight EU countries to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever.

