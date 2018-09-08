The 9 at 9: Saturday

Source: Shutterstock/Freeskyline

1. #TRUMP BABY: The giant inflatable could be on the way to mark Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland in November.

2.#GRANNY GRANT DENIED: The Irish Independent, in an interview with the Taoiseach, reports that older people are set to receive an extra €5 in the coming budget each week, but Shane Ross’s infamous granny grant won’t be happening.

3. #JAILED: Former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos has become the latest person connected to the US president to receive a jail sentence.

4. #IREXIT: A party is being launched today that’s calling for Ireland to leave the EU.

5. #OCCUPATION: Homeless activists occupying a vacant house in Dublin are to take over another property in the city later today.

6. #WRC: A university lecturer who claimed she was denied a full time role due to her marital status has been awarded €9,500.

7. #RAPE REPORTING: The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre has launched a new survey with the goal of understanding what would improve the likelihood of someone reporting their sexual harassment.

8. #PRICEY: The visit of Donald Trump to Ireland will cost ‘several million euro’.

9. #PORK: Irish people have been instructed not to bring food back from eight EU countries to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever.