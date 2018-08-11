This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all you need to know on a bright August Saturday morning.

By Cianan Brennan Saturday 11 Aug 2018, 9:04 AM
EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1.Â #ROUNDUP: Chemical giant Monsanto has been ordered to pay a gardener with terminal cancer â‚¬254 million.

2.Â #IN COURT:Â We take a look inside Dublinâ€™s drug treatment court.

3. #SEATTLE:Â A man in his 20s stole a passenger plane, took off in it, and crashed into an island last night.

4. #THE COMMONWEALTH:Â The idea of Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth needs to be discussed says Mary Lou McDonald.

5. #NASA:Â The space agency is due to launch a spacecraft that aims to investigate the sun this morning.

6. #NOT MESSING AROUND:Â The Daily Mail reports that three snipers will be utilised in order to keep the Pope safe when he travels to Knock during his pending visit here.

7. #CHANCE TO SHINE:Â An interview with the goalkeeping coach behind Irelandâ€™s hockey hero Ayeisha McFerran.

8. #LOW FLYING:Â A plane carrying out a new surveying mission across the Irish countryside may â€˜startle livestockâ€™, farmers have been warned.

9. #BOGUS JOURNEY:Â A car dealership manager who made a â€˜bogusâ€™ invoice for a van has been awarded â‚¬40,000 over his sacking.

