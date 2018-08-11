The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1.Â #ROUNDUP: Chemical giant Monsanto has been ordered to pay a gardener with terminal cancer â‚¬254 million.
2.Â #IN COURT:Â We take a look inside Dublinâ€™s drug treatment court.
3. #SEATTLE:Â A man in his 20s stole a passenger plane, took off in it, and crashed into an island last night.
4. #THE COMMONWEALTH:Â The idea of Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth needs to be discussed says Mary Lou McDonald.
5. #NASA:Â The space agency is due to launch a spacecraft that aims to investigate the sun this morning.
6. #NOT MESSING AROUND:Â The Daily Mail reports that three snipers will be utilised in order to keep the Pope safe when he travels to Knock during his pending visit here.
7. #CHANCE TO SHINE:Â An interview with the goalkeeping coach behind Irelandâ€™s hockey hero Ayeisha McFerran.
8. #LOW FLYING:Â A plane carrying out a new surveying mission across the Irish countryside may â€˜startle livestockâ€™, farmers have been warned.
9. #BOGUS JOURNEY:Â A car dealership manager who made a â€˜bogusâ€™ invoice for a van has been awarded â‚¬40,000 over his sacking.
