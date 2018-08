The 9 at 9: Saturday

Source: Shutterstock/Freeskyline

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ROUNDUP: Chemical giant Monsanto has been ordered to pay a gardener with terminal cancer €254 million.

2. #IN COURT: We take a look inside Dublin’s drug treatment court.

3. #SEATTLE: A man in his 20s stole a passenger plane, took off in it, and crashed into an island last night.

4. #THE COMMONWEALTH: The idea of Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth needs to be discussed says Mary Lou McDonald.

5. #NASA: The space agency is due to launch a spacecraft that aims to investigate the sun this morning.

6. #NOT MESSING AROUND: The Daily Mail reports that three snipers will be utilised in order to keep the Pope safe when he travels to Knock during his pending visit here.

7. #CHANCE TO SHINE: An interview with the goalkeeping coach behind Ireland’s hockey hero Ayeisha McFerran.

8. #LOW FLYING: A plane carrying out a new surveying mission across the Irish countryside may ‘startle livestock’, farmers have been warned.

9. #BOGUS JOURNEY: A car dealership manager who made a ‘bogus’ invoice for a van has been awarded €40,000 over his sacking.