The 9 at 9: Saturday

Source: Shutterstock/Freeskyline

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1.Â #ROUNDUP: Chemical giant Monsanto has been ordered to pay a gardener with terminal cancer â‚¬254 million.

2.Â #IN COURT:Â We take a look inside Dublinâ€™s drug treatment court.

3. #SEATTLE:Â A man in his 20s stole a passenger plane, took off in it, and crashed into an island last night.

4. #THE COMMONWEALTH:Â The idea of Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth needs to be discussed says Mary Lou McDonald.

5. #NASA:Â The space agency is due to launch a spacecraft that aims to investigate the sun this morning.

6. #NOT MESSING AROUND:Â The Daily Mail reports that three snipers will be utilised in order to keep the Pope safe when he travels to Knock during his pending visit here.

7. #CHANCE TO SHINE:Â An interview with the goalkeeping coach behind Irelandâ€™s hockey hero Ayeisha McFerran.

8. #LOW FLYING:Â A plane carrying out a new surveying mission across the Irish countryside may â€˜startle livestockâ€™, farmers have been warned.

9. #BOGUS JOURNEY:Â A car dealership manager who made a â€˜bogusâ€™ invoice for a van has been awarded â‚¬40,000 over his sacking.