Saturday 6 October, 2018
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s your morning news fix.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 2,743 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Pixel-Shot
Image: Shutterstock/Pixel-Shot

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SHOOTING: Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information following the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man in Ballymun last night. 

2. #INSURANCE: A foreign national quoted over €17,000 for taxi insurance for a year, was asked to pay nearly €5,000 upfront to keep his car on the road, TheJournal.ie has reported. 

3. #PAPAL VISIT: A contractor who installed temporary road markings for the papal visit was asked to carry out the work for free over concerns about a public backlash on spending.

4. #NEW YORK: An Irish man has pleaded guilty in New York to narcotics conspiracy over the now-defunct “dark web” marketplace Silk Road. 

5. #SIGHT LOSS: A former Voice of Ireland contestant has spoken out about the impact of living with sight loss

6. #MILK BANK: Ireland’s only breast milk bank, which provides milk to neonatal units in both Northern Ireland and the Republic, has said it expects to continue a cross-border service after Brexit.

7. #CYCLING: Ireland’s largest hotel group told the Minister for Transport that many of its staff don’t feel safe cycling in Dublin.

8. #BREXIT: The chance of the EU and the UK agreeing a Brexit deal has grown in the last few days, according to the head of the European Commission, the BBC is reporting

9. #BUDGET: The pre-Budget White Paper estimating the government’s income and spending for the next year has been published

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

