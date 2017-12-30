The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #ABUSE: A nursing home staff member has been accused of squeezing a resident’s face and using abusive language towards them.

2. #KICKIN’ UP A STINK: In the first ten months of the year, there were more than 750 complaints about odours across the country.

3. #SINGLE PARENTS: The Department of Education has announced €6 million worth of funding to help lone parents access higher education.

4. #EL PRESIDENTE: Micheál Martin has ruled himself out of running for the Áras.

5. #MISSING: A girl (15) has been missing from Dublin since St Stephen’s Day.

6. #KIM WRONG ONE: North Korea wrote to ‘Taoiserch Charles J. Haugher’ in 1987 and asked for a letter to be read in the Dáíl.



7. #BIG FISH/SMALL POND: A disputed Irish-UK territory is one of many fishing problems caused by Brexit.

8. #OH NO, MINISTER: Regina Doherty on the turbulent times at the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

9. #SNAPSHOT OF THE YEAR: We’ve sifted through the photos to find 25 of the most breathtaking images of the year.