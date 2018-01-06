The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #MOUNT JEROME: Another 58 children from the Bethany Home mother-and-baby home have been identified as being buried in unmarked graves in a Dublin cemetery.

2. #FIRE AND FURY: US President Donald Trump has attacked the author of a scathing book about his administration as a “total loser”.

3. #OVERCROWDING: The number of children on long-term waiting lists for heart consultations in Temple Street hospital has increased by 63% in two years.

4. #OFFLINE: It will be 2023 by the time all 540,000 homes in rural Ireland are connected to high-speed broadband .

5. #ME TOO: Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis has been accused of rape and sexual assault following a civil lawsuit against him.

6. #WAGE EQUALITY: The government is to host a symposium on the Irish gender pay gap next week in Dublin.

7. #DANGEROUS: A UK man developed chronic hepatitis after drinking 4-5 energy drinks a day for three weeks to get through a busy work schedule.

8. #NON: French President Emmanuel Macron has said that there is no chance of Turkey joining the European Union at present. (BBC)

9. #NOLLAIG NA MBAN: Today is the 6 January, the Feast of the Epiphany, and the is celebrated in different ways across the world, including in Ireland.