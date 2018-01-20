The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #DOONBEG: The US House Intelligence Committee is investigating whether Russian money may have been used by Trump’s family to fund his Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare.

2. #SHUT DOWN: The US government has officially shut down after lawmakers failed to agree on a stop-gap spending deal.

3. #DEMOLISHED: Three 1890s houses have been demolished at Dublin’s Five Lamps to make way for social housing.

4. #FREE REIN: A garda operation which was used, in part, to target two burglary gangs in south Dublin has been brought to an end by Garda management.

5. #TOM PETTY: American singer Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose, a medical examiner has said.

6. #RURAL: Minister for Rural Affairs Michael Ring has hit back at Fianna Fáil’s Eamon O’Cuiv over allegations he left money which could have been spent on rural areas behind.

7. #BREXIT: French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested the UK could get a special trade deal with the EU post-Brexit, the BBC reports.

8. #COURT: Three men are due in court today following a burglary in Wicklow on Thursday afternoon.

9. #REPEAL: Here’s a recap of the key moments from this week’s Dáil debate on the Eighth Amendment.