The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FRANCE A policeman who was shot and stabbed after swapping himself for a hostage in a rampage and siege at a supermarket yesterday has died from his injuries. “Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame has passed away. He died for his country,” Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said.

2. #HUTCH A reported attempt to kill a member of the Hutch family in Turkey is being investigated this morning. The botched attack happened early yesterday evening. It’s understood the man escaped by jumping from a balcony.

3. #CRASH A man in his 20s has died after a single-car crash to the west of Tralee in Co Kerry overnight. A second man, who was seriously injured, is being treated in University Hospital Kerry.

4. #WOULFE BITES Attorney General Seamus Woulfe called Shane Ross’s planned Judicial Appointments Bill a “dog’s dinner” at an event in Dublin last night, RTÉ is reporting. The Government has said it is fully committed to the bill.

5. #TORY ISLAND ROW A mediator, tasked with ending the impasse regarding the new Tory Island ferry service, has suggested that a complementary fast ferry service be introduced for the island – and wants the islanders themselves to arrange that service.

6. #SPY POISONING Former spy Sergei Skripal, who remains in a critical condition in hospital, regretted being a double agent and wrote to Vladimir Putin asking to be allowed come back to Russia, a former classmate of Skripal has told the BBC.

7. #HUGE RALLIES Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take part in marches demanding gun control in the US today. The ‘March For Our Lives’ will be held later in Washington and other cities.

8. #CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA British regulators have begun searching the London offices of Cambridge Analytica, the scandal-hit communications firm at the heart of the Facebook data scandal, after a judge approved a search warrant.

9. #THE OUTLOOK Today will be bright with sunny spells and scattered showers. Top temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees. Conditions will be similar tomorrow, according to Met Éireann, but it will become cloudier later in the day.