The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CABIN FEVER: What did Irish people do during Storm Emma? We watched RTÉ and logged onto Pornhub.

2. #HOMELESSNESS: Thousands are set to march in Dublin to protest Ireland’s rising homeless numbers.

3. #BREXIT: The government has rejected assertions from David Trimble that its Brexit border strategy risks “provoking loyalist paramilitaries”, the Irish Times reports.

4. #SURVIVORS: Progress is being made on the Bill Kenneally inquiry as survivors meet the Justice Minister.

5. #BUILD THE WALL: US southern states heeded Trump’s call and have sent hundreds of troops to the “lawless” Mexico border.

6. #GREAT FRIDAY: Dublin Fire Brigade processed nearly 100 fewer emergency calls this Good Friday – despite the pubs being open.

7. #SPEEDING: All young drivers “should have tracking devices installed to reduce car insurance costs“.

8. #INEQUALITY: Teachers on lower pay than their colleagues spoke to TheJournal.ie about the effect pay inequality has on their lives.

9. #CANADA: At least 14 people have died after a bus carrying a junior hockey team crashed in western Canada.