  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 7 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

What the Irish did during cabin fever, homelessness march in Dublin and a great friday – it’s the 9 at 9.

By Sean Murray Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 8:48 AM
1 hour ago 2,170 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3945560
Image: Shutterstock/gkrphoto
Image: Shutterstock/gkrphoto

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CABIN FEVER: What did Irish people do during Storm Emma? We watched RTÉ and logged onto Pornhub.

2. #HOMELESSNESS: Thousands are set to march in Dublin to protest Ireland’s rising homeless numbers.

3. #BREXIT: The government has rejected assertions from David Trimble that its Brexit border strategy risks “provoking loyalist paramilitaries”, the Irish Times reports.

4. #SURVIVORS: Progress is being made on the Bill Kenneally inquiry as survivors meet the Justice Minister.

5. #BUILD THE WALL: US southern states heeded Trump’s call and have sent hundreds of troops to the “lawless” Mexico border.

6. #GREAT FRIDAY: Dublin Fire Brigade processed nearly 100 fewer emergency calls this Good Friday – despite the pubs being open.

7. #SPEEDING: All young drivers “should have tracking devices installed to reduce car insurance costs“.

8. #INEQUALITY: Teachers on lower pay than their colleagues spoke to TheJournal.ie  about the effect pay inequality has on their lives.

9. #CANADA: At least 14 people have died after a bus carrying a junior hockey team crashed in western Canada.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Conor McGregor appears in court charged in connection with bus incident
267,498  45
2
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
89,453  101
3
Three weather warnings in place across 10 counties
57,464  22
Fora
1
Dublin property moguls have been cleared to overhaul this long-vacant city nightspot
1,516  0
2
'I mitched off school when I was 13 and asked a hair salon for a job. Now I own it'
1,353  0
3
A 536-unit housing plan for the 'green lung' of Dublin's north has the go-ahead
321  0
The42
1
Super sub Barrett Ireland's hero as World Cup qualification dream lives on
27,502  37
2
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
25,126  15
3
CJ Stander will captain Munster tomorrow in his hometown of George
17,329  11
DailyEdge.ie
1
Four charges have been brought against Conor McGregor after last night's outburst... It's The Dredge
18,997  0
2
Anne Hathaway pre-empitvely shut down body-shamers about her weight gain
15,024  0
3
Daniel Day-Lewis was spotted using a flip phone on the subway and people on Twitter are way too excited about it
13,568  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Facebook to create thousands of jobs making the site 'more accountable and transparent'
Facebook to create thousands of jobs making the site 'more accountable and transparent'
Data Commissioner 'actively supervising Facebook’s progress in cleaning up its act'
Cambridge Analytica: UK regulator probing Facebook over data used in political campaigns
COURTS
Kildare councillor pleads guilty to fraudulently lodging â¬200,000 into his account from a housing agency
Kildare councillor pleads guilty to fraudulently lodging €200,000 into his account from a housing agency
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei's nationality still unknown 92 days after murder
GARDAí
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
RUSSIA
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal 'improving rapidly' after Salisbury poisoning
The pets of Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury are dead - UK government

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie