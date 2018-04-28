The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RIP: Toddler Alfie Evans has died aged 23 months.

2. #EXPLAINER: There has been a lot of talk about “abortion up to six months” during the referendum debate. Our reporter Michelle Hennessy has all the facts here.

3. #BAD INFLUENCE: Two influencers are to return fees paid to them for a campaign run by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) after being seen wearing their seatbelts incorrectly.

4. #NIGHTCLUB FIGHT: A British man who assaulted a student on a Dublin nightclub dance floor has been given a suspended sentence after a judge said it would be “unjust” to jail him.

5. #KNOCK KNOCK: TV licence inspectors are now carrying out more weekend and evening inspections to catch those who haven’t paid up.

6. #PUSHED BACK: A US judge has granted Trump lawyer’s request to delay Stormy Daniels case.

7. #WRECKED: Historically significant vessels are among the thousands of shipwrecks that can be found on a new interactive map that was launched this week.

8. #THE EIGHTH: Confused about the upcoming referendum? Just email us and we will publish the question and answer as soon as possible.

9. #AERTEL: RTÉ wants to reduce its Aertel service, which has been in operation for over 30 years, as its usefulness has now been “superseded” by technology.