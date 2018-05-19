  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 19 May, 2018
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s happening today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 19 May 2018, 9:07 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #US SHOOTING: The Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals, authorities said.

2. #HAVANA: More than 100 people on board the Cuban State airways plane have been killed after the airliner crashed shortly after taking off from Havana.

3. #ROYAL WEDDING: Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are getting married today. You can read details about the ceremony and coverage of it here.

4. #JASON CORBETT: The sister of Jason Corbett has said that she believes Molly Martens planned to kill her brother, and that she was “disappointed” that there wasn’t a first-degree murder charge.

5. #PSC: The Road Safety Authority has to date spent €1.7 million on an online application system for driving licences involving the use of the Public Services Card.

6. #SMALL BUMP: Ed Sheeran has clarified what his song ‘Small Bump’ is about after reports that anti-abortion campaigners used the song, the Guardian reports.

7. #CRIME DOESN’T PAY: A woman whose nephew is allegedly in an organised crime gang has failed in her bid to recover almost €30,000 seized by gardaí as the proceeds of crime.

8. #JOHN PAULS: If you were named after the last Papal visit to Ireland in 1979, RTÉ want to speak with you.

9. #CERVICALCHECK: Close to all the women or their families identified as being directly negatively affected by the cancer screening controversy have been contacted by the HSE.

