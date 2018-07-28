The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start your day.

1. #PÁIRC UÍ CHAOIMH: The GAA is expected to make a decision today on the controversial Liam Miller tribute soccer game.

2. #DUBLIN: A man has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years for a “horrifying” knife attack on his former wife.

3. #TRANS PRIDE: The first Irish trans-only pride protest will take place today.

4. #NAAS: Today marks 20 years since Deirdre Jacob disappeared.

5. #TAX RELIEF: Thousands of parents and students may be missing out on tax relief on qualifying third-level education fees because they are not claiming it.

6. #CYCLING: A new €2.5 million coastal cycling route in north Dublin has been given the green light.

7. #ETHICS: The Standards in Public Office (SIPO) Commission is still in talks with the gardaí about its members reviewing their interests and confirming their compliance with the Ethics Acts.

8. #FOOTFALL: Property giants Hammerson – the firm behind some of Dublin’s biggest shopping centres – has said that footfall was down by 3% in its Irish portfolio in the first half of the year.

9: #HIGHLIGHTS: It’s the last weekend in July – here’s what’s happening.