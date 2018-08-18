The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DROUGHT: Irish Water says the country cannot sustain a position where it is losing half of its water supply through leaks.

2. #DAY OF MOURNING: An official day of mourning is being held in Italy to commemorate the people killed in Genoa’s bridge disaster however some outraged relatives of victims are shunning the official ceremonies.

3. #CIA: Former CIA directors have issued an unprecedented condemnation of President Donald Trump, after his decision to blacklist their colleague John Brennan.

4. #CLICK.IE: One of the former senior management team of Click.ie is behind the reboot of the controversial website.

5. #LLOYDS PHARMACY: 8 Lloyds Pharmacy stores are closed today as staff members continue their dispute over low pay, zero hour contracts and the denial of trade union representation.

6. #CORK: Starbucks has lost its third planning battle in relation to an “unauthorised” outlet in Cork city centre – and is now faced with a day in court over the dispute.

7. #PRESIDENTAL ELECTION: Fianna Fáil is split over whether Éamon Ó Cuív should run for president.

8. #INDIA: Pressure has intensified to save thousands still trapped by devastating floods that have killed more than 300 in the Indian state of Kerala.

9. #ARREARS: A woman in her 50s who is recovering from cancer is one of the thousands of people whose mortgage with PTSB has just been sold to a vulture fund.