The 9 at 9: St Stephen's Day

1. #TRIBUTES: The two men who died when their SUC was swept away by floodwaters in Co Mayo have been named.

2. #VON TRAPP: Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in The Sound of Music, has died.

3. #ALPS: Three mountain climbers from Switzerland and France have been killed in avalanches in the Swiss Alps since Saturday.

4. #WEATHER: The weather’s cold spell will be sticking around until Friday least – and that will be followed by heavy rain and windy conditions.

5. #FUNERALS: The government has spent over €4.2 million to help cover the costs of burials and funerals this year.

6. #MET ÉIREANN: Complaints sent to Met Éireann reveal that some people get so annoyed by the adverts around the weather and the sound of forecasters voices – that they turn off the weather forecast.

7. #NO REGRETS: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he does not regret promising that he would get families out of emergency accommodation by July of this year.

8. #MOSCOW: Four people have died and 11 have been injured after a bus ploughed into a subway entrance in Moscow, Russia, the BBC reports.

9. #GARDAÍ: Ireland’s main sporting associations have paid An Garda Síochána in excess of three-quarters of a million euro to police its events this year.