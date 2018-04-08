The 9 at 9: Sunday

Source: Shutterstock/October22

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SYRIA: A chemical weapons attack on the town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta has reportedly left dozens of people dead.

2. #KILDARE: A man has died after being struck by a car on the M9 motorway in the early hours of this morning.

3. #INM: Writing in the Sunday Business Post, former chief executive of Independent News and Media GAvin O’Reilly says it is ‘time for answers’ following the reported serious data breach at the company.

4. #GERMANY: There is no indication that the driver of a van which killed two people after driving into a crowd yesterday had any terrorist connection.

5. #TRUMP TOWER FIRE: A man in his 60s has died after a fire on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan.

6. #HORSE INSIDE: The Sunday Times reports that suspected horse meat has entered the food chain via a process involving falsified documents.

7. #DIGITAL SINGLE MARKET: You can now take your online subscriptions to services like Netflix all over Europe with you.

8. #D’NEIGHBOURS: Two neighbouring Georgian houses in Dublin’s city centre are involved in a planning dispute over one’s plans to build a new home on the property.

9. #CONSENT: New laws in Iceland and Sweden have placed the onus in rape cases on the accused. But could that work here?