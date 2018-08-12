The 9 at 9: Sunday

Source: Kathryn Cartwright

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1.Â #MUCH-LOVED:Â The family of the man who stole a passenger plane from Seattle airport, took off and crashed it, say that he was a much-loved manÂ who â€˜didnâ€™t mean any harmâ€™.

2.Â #NASA:Â After an aborted first attempt, NASA has finally launched its probe that aims to investigated the Sun more closely than ever before.

3.Â #MANCHESTER:Â 10 people have been hospitalised after a shooting incident following a carnival in the Moss Side area of the city.

4. #UNFAIR DISMISSAL:Â A woman who was sacked the same day she told her manager she needed to go to an ante-natal appointment has been awarded â‚¬10,000.

5. #BULLYING:Â Sinn FÃ©in leader Mary Lou McDonald says she wants her party to be â€˜friendly and respectfulâ€™.

6.Â #WORRIED:Â Dublin City Council is worried about an overconcentration of hotelsÂ on the northside of the city.

7. #NEENAW NEE-NOPE:Â There are still no plans to train up gardaÃ­ who have no driver training with lights and sirens.

8. #CYCLISTSâ€™ RIGHTS:Â A mass protest cycle by the Dublin Cycling Campaign will be held along the cityâ€™s quays today.

9. #OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE:Â Hereâ€™s why people aspire upwards in seeking a more desirable mate.