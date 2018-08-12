This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Welcome to Sunday – here’s everything that’s happening in your world this morning.

By Cianan Brennan Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 9:09 AM
5 minutes ago 223 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4176567

6155876628_332b79dc2f_o Source: Kathryn Cartwright

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1.Â #MUCH-LOVED:Â The family of the man who stole a passenger plane from Seattle airport, took off and crashed it, say that he was a much-loved manÂ who â€˜didnâ€™t mean any harmâ€™.

2.Â #NASA:Â After an aborted first attempt, NASA has finally launched its probe that aims to investigated the Sun more closely than ever before.

3.Â #MANCHESTER:Â 10 people have been hospitalised after a shooting incident following a carnival in the Moss Side area of the city.

4. #UNFAIR DISMISSAL:Â A woman who was sacked the same day she told her manager she needed to go to an ante-natal appointment has been awarded â‚¬10,000.

5. #BULLYING:Â Sinn FÃ©in leader Mary Lou McDonald says she wants her party to be â€˜friendly and respectfulâ€™.

6.Â #WORRIED:Â Dublin City Council is worried about an overconcentration of hotelsÂ on the northside of the city.

7. #NEENAW NEE-NOPE:Â There are still no plans to train up gardaÃ­ who have no driver training with lights and sirens.

8. #CYCLISTSâ€™ RIGHTS:Â A mass protest cycle by the Dublin Cycling Campaign will be held along the cityâ€™s quays today.

9. #OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE:Â Hereâ€™s why people aspire upwards in seeking a more desirable mate.

