The 9 at 9: Sunday

Source: Kathryn Cartwright

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MUCH-LOVED: The family of the man who stole a passenger plane from Seattle airport, took off and crashed it, say that he was a much-loved man who ‘didn’t mean any harm’.

2. #NASA: After an aborted first attempt, NASA has finally launched its probe that aims to investigated the Sun more closely than ever before.

3. #MANCHESTER: 10 people have been hospitalised after a shooting incident following a carnival in the Moss Side area of the city.

4. #UNFAIR DISMISSAL: A woman who was sacked the same day she told her manager she needed to go to an ante-natal appointment has been awarded €10,000.

5. #BULLYING: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says she wants her party to be ‘friendly and respectful’.

6. #WORRIED: Dublin City Council is worried about an overconcentration of hotels on the northside of the city.

7. #NEENAW NEE-NOPE: There are still no plans to train up gardaí who have no driver training with lights and sirens.

8. #CYCLISTS’ RIGHTS: A mass protest cycle by the Dublin Cycling Campaign will be held along the city’s quays today.

9. #OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE: Here’s why people aspire upwards in seeking a more desirable mate.