The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SYRIA:Â An attempt to get the UN Security Council to condemn the recent strikes on Syria by the US, Britain, and France, has failed.

2. #ROSSLARE:Â A Romanian truck driver found dead at Rosslare Port on Friday died from an underlying heart condition, a post-mortem has revealed.

3. #PADDY JACKSON:Â The Sunday Times reports that Paddy Jackson is likely to be offered a contract by a top French club after having his contract with the IRFU revoked.

4. #COMEY:Â Former FBI director James Comey says he relaunched an investigation into Hillary Clintonâ€™s emails 10 days before the 2016 US election because he was certain that she would win.

5. #AIRBNB:Â Irelandâ€™s mooted â€˜licensingâ€™ scheme for the accommodation-rental service would only be rolled out in Dublin.

6. #â€™A SCANDALâ€™:Â Almost 8,000 children have been waiting over a year for eye treatments in Ireland.

7. #HUMAN CONSUMPTION:Â 64,074 horses have been slaughtered in Ireland and then exported to the continent for human consumption since 2012.

8. #BABY BOXES:Â The Sunday Independent reports that free Baby Boxes, containing essentials for the care of a newborn, are to be introduced for new Irish parents in an effort to boost the countryâ€™s fertility rate.

9. #LIMERICK:Â TheJournal.ie takes a look inside the specialist Garda unit tackling down on burglaries in the Munster county.