The 9 at 9: Sunday

Source: Shutterstock/Tarapong Srichaiyos

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #CATASTROPHIC: Amnesty International Ireland boss Colm O’Gorman says a decision by the Standards in Public Office Commission regarding a grant ruling could prove ‘catastrophic’ for smaller charities.

2. #CLAMPDOWN: Sinn Féin policing spokesman for Northern Ireland Gerry Kelly has been filmed removing a clamp from his car with a pair of boltcutters.

3. #IRENE WHITE: The Sunday Times reports that the man who killed the Louth woman in 2005 was paid €1,000 to do so.

4. #MEXICO: Nearly 200 US-bound migrants have been found packed into the bottom of a truck on the Mexican border.

5. #RURAL BROADBAND: Compensation for homeowners in Mayo and Galway is on the cards with a new law set to grant the government access to private land.

6. #NAZI SONGBOOK: Austria has been shaken by a scandal over a student fraternity songbook with lyrics glorifying the Nazis.

7. #UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK: The Irish Mail on Sunday reports that the University of Limerick misled State bodies and RTÉ over unauthorised severance payments worth €1.2 million.

8. #LAP OF THE MAP: A 65-year-old Wicklow woman is running the coast of Ireland for charity.

9. #TAXI WORKSHOPS: Aware and Mytaxi have launched a campaign encouraging drivers to promote positive mental health.