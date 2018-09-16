The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING,TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STATE OF THE RACE: President Michael D Higgins is heading for a landslide re-election, according to a new opinion poll.

2. #HAT IN THE RING: Sinn Féin will announce its candidate for the presidency later today.

3. #SUPERSTORM: Typhoon Mangkhut is heading towards mainland China after causing havoc in Hong Kong and 30 deaths in the Philippines.

4. #THINKING TO DO: The Labour Party’s think-in gets underway in Drogheda today with Brendan Howlin’s leadership under the spotlight.

5. #HSE: A man who almost lost his life in a quad bike accident has finally received the required funding for a place in an Acquired Brain Injury Ireland facility.

6. #FOOD COSTS: Farmers have called on retailers to increase the price of milk, saying the low prices offered in some shops are “unsustainable”.

7. #COMMUTING: Irish Rail has put out to a tender a contract worth €5 million over three years to deliver a bus service when required to customers.

8. #EARTHQUAKE: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has been felt in Western Australia’s south-west region. (The Guardian)

9. #BLUES SISTERS: Dublin’s ladies footballers are looking to defend their All-Ireland title in Croke Park today as Cork look to stop them.