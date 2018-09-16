This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Your morning update on this September sunday.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 16 Sep 2018, 9:11 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING,TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STATE OF THE RACE: President Michael D Higgins is heading for a landslide re-election, according to a new opinion poll.

2. #HAT IN THE RING: Sinn Féin will announce its candidate for the presidency later today. 

3. #SUPERSTORM: Typhoon Mangkhut is heading towards mainland China after causing havoc in Hong Kong and 30 deaths in the Philippines. 

4. #THINKING TO DO: The Labour Party’s think-in gets underway in Drogheda today with Brendan Howlin’s leadership under the spotlight

5. #HSE: A man who almost lost his life in a quad bike accident has finally received the required funding for a place in an Acquired Brain Injury Ireland facility.

6. #FOOD COSTS: Farmers have called on retailers to increase the price of milk, saying the low prices offered in some shops are “unsustainable”.

7. #COMMUTING: Irish Rail has put out to a tender a contract worth €5 million over three years to deliver a bus service when required to customers.

8. #EARTHQUAKE: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has been felt in Western Australia’s south-west region. (The Guardian)

9. #BLUES SISTERS: Dublin’s ladies footballers are looking to defend their All-Ireland title in Croke Park today as Cork look to stop them.

Rónán Duffy
