The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #KAVANAUGH: US President Donald Trump has celebrated the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

2. #BUDGET: Petrol, diesel and social welfare rate increases – here’s a breakdown of what we can expect in next Tuesday’s Budget.

3. #HAITI: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck just off the northwest coast of Haiti last night, killing at least 11 people.

4. #WATERFORD: The company behind planned new flights between Waterford and the UK has been shuttered less than 18 months after the long-awaited service was unveiled.

5. #LANDLORDS: A landlord group has said it is “sceptical” about Take Back the City protests and has urged those protesting about housing in Dublin to consider vacant properties elsewhere in the country.

6. #LIDL: By next year, Lidl will have discontinued the sale of single-use plastics in its Irish stores.

7. #RENTING: Irish Hospitality firm the Key Collection has been served with warning letters in relation to its operation of several short-term lets in Dublin city centre.

8. #GAVIN DUFFY: Presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy was involved in a road crash that left a young woman with a permanent disability in 1978, the Irish Mail on Sunday has reported.

9. #HIGGINS: The Sunday Business Post has reported that President Michael D Higgins spent an extra €96,000 on presidential photos and videos in the lead up to his campaign for a second term in office.