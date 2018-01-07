The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #FIRE AND FURY: US President Donald Trump has spoken out against claims about his mental competency, saying he “went to the best colleges for college”.

2. #HOUSING CRISIS: The government’s mortgage to rent scheme has only completed 282 cases since 2012, a figure that has been described as “pitifully low”.

3. #CHANCELLOR: Angela Merkel will today opens talks with Germany’s second biggest party with a view to ending a post-election impasse that’s stymied government since September.

4. #CIARA MCDERMOTT: Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to trace the whereabouts of a 19-year-old Dublin woman who has been missing since Friday evening.

5. #MYGOVID: The government spent over €200,000 on a public relations campaign promoting the Public Services Card last year.

6. #SHANGHAI: Thirty-two people are missing after an oil tanker and a cargo ship collided off China’s east coast. (BBC)

7. #CLAMPERS: A driver was refunded after claiming they were clamped in an “ambush type exercise” after being one minute over the 10-minute grace period.

8. #ARCHIVE: Health Minister Simon Harris is planning legislation to allow blood samples from nearly all babies born in Ireland since 1984 to be kept, reports The Sunday Times.

9. #TEMPLE BAR: It’s been revealed that a “volte face” from the government led to Dublin’s Temple Bar being the place it is today and not a bus station.