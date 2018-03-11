The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PADDY’S DAY: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar touches down in the United States today as part of a week-long visit taking in St Patrick’s Day.

2. #ROADS: A driver has been arrested after a car struck two pedestrians in Bridgend, Co. Donegal last night leaving one person dead.

3. #TRUMP 2020: US President Donald Trump has debuted his 2020 campaign slogan to a cheering crowd at a rally in Pittsburgh.

4. #RICHARD SATCHWELL: The husband of missing Cork woman Tina Satchwell told RTÉ’s Ray D’Arcy Show that his TV appearances are helping the garda investigation.

5. #CRIME: Two members of An Garda Síochána have been the victim of threats and intimidation following operations against a criminal gang in the north-east.

6. #JOB FOR LIFE: China’s leader Xi Jinping has secured a path to rule indefinitely as the country’s parliament abolished presidential term limits in Beijing.

7. #REVIEW: Patients who suffered complications after surgeries using transvaginal mesh implants have asked the Chief Medical Officer for a review of their use.

8. #TREK: A 55-year-old Irishman is set to become the oldest person to travel around the world on a bike.

9. #CHAMPIONS: Ireland won rugby’s Six Nations Championship yesterday but has a chance to win the coveted Grand Slam by beating England in Twickenham next week.