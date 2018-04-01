  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 1 April, 2018
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 4,453 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/draiochtanois
Image: Shutterstock/draiochtanois

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #HAPPY BIRTHDAY: A clerical worker was forced to take an €11,000 pay cut because he turned 65.

2. #PRICED OUT: The average price of a house in the capital has risen €145,000 in five years.

3. #INM: A firm controlled by Denis O’Brien paid the bill for a tech company which was given access to the IT system at INM – the company which publishes the Irish Independent among other titles, according to reports in the Sunday Times.

4. #THINNING BLUE LINE: Kildare has 40% fewer gardaí than anywhere else in the country.

5. #CRIMEA: Irish trade with Russia has been in decline since 2014, the year of the annexation of Crimea by Russia troops.

6. #EASTER TIMING: Heading to events to mark the Easter Rising? Here’s all the travel advice for the day.

7. #KEPT GOING: An old school recording studio in Temple Bar going from strength to strength as it refuses to shut its doors.

8. #KOREA: After a recent thaw in diplomatic relations, the US and South Korea resume army drills.

9. #LOOK CLOSELY: TDs are furious this morning at the news that they will now need to show a Public Services Card (PSC) to gain entry to Leinster House.

