The 9 at 9: Sunday

1. #HAPPY BIRTHDAY: A clerical worker was forced to take an €11,000 pay cut because he turned 65.

2. #PRICED OUT: The average price of a house in the capital has risen €145,000 in five years.

3. #INM: A firm controlled by Denis O’Brien paid the bill for a tech company which was given access to the IT system at INM – the company which publishes the Irish Independent among other titles, according to reports in the Sunday Times.

4. #THINNING BLUE LINE: Kildare has 40% fewer gardaí than anywhere else in the country.

5. #CRIMEA: Irish trade with Russia has been in decline since 2014, the year of the annexation of Crimea by Russia troops.

6. #EASTER TIMING: Heading to events to mark the Easter Rising? Here’s all the travel advice for the day.

7. #KEPT GOING: An old school recording studio in Temple Bar going from strength to strength as it refuses to shut its doors.

8. #KOREA: After a recent thaw in diplomatic relations, the US and South Korea resume army drills.

9. #LOOK CLOSELY: TDs are furious this morning at the news that they will now need to show a Public Services Card (PSC) to gain entry to Leinster House.