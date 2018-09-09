The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DISCLOSURES TRIBUNAL: Investigators have started interviewing garda whistleblowers about links between officers and drugs gang for next tribunal phase.

2. #STEROIDS: Addiction service Ana Liffey has said an increased number of steroid users are presenting at their clinics.

3. #ARREST: A woman has been arrested in relation to the Bray boxing club shooting.

4. #IREXIT: A Polish MEP has said that there’s not much concern another country might leave the EU despite a number of new pro-leave parties popping up across the continent in the last 18 months.

5. #PYONGYANG: North Korea has held its parade celebrating 70 years in existence.

6. #PAD WORK: A Cork teenager will fight twice in Tijuana before hitting the books to study for his Leaving Cert, The42.ie reports.

7. #SACKED: A Dublin restaurant worker was awarded €10k after he was fired over fears he was setting up a rival business.

8. #SWEDEN: The nation goes to the polls today as pollsters predict a huge swell of support for a far right party.

9. #EUROVISION: Next year’s competition will be held in Israel and there’s a chance a few countries, including Ireland, may not participate as a result.