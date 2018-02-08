The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #BALGADDY: A teenager has been arrested after a 52-year-old man was stabbed to death in west Dublin last night.

2. #OIL AND GAS: Ireland is on course to being the 4th country in the world to ban fossil fuel exploration.

3. #DIPLOMACY: US Vice President Mike Pence is set to be in the same room as the North Korean head of state – but both sides have “no intention” of meeting.

4. #COMPENSATION: Irish Rail has appealed after a passenger was granted €16,000 in damages for false imprisonment.

5. #MENTAL HEALTH: There was an increase in US suicides following the death of Robin Williams.

6. #PATIENT DATA: After the details of 18 patients were found on the street, Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster has called for public bodies to face fines for data protection breaches.

7. #INFRASTRUCTURE: The government’s capital plan is to include a new Cork hospital, the Irish Times reports.

8. #CRASH: Seven people were injured after being thrown from a hot air balloon in Australia.

9. #CHEDDAR MAN: The first Irish populations had dark skin similar to Cheddar Man, DNA research suggests.