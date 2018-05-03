  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 3 May 2018, 8:42 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Yurlova
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Yurlova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #STATS NOT RIGHT: Louth County Council has claimed it was told by the Housing Department not to include people the council considers homeless in the monthly homelessness figures.

2. #CERVICAL CHECK SCANDAL: As the national scandal rumbles on, we take a look at the new HPV test which will come into effect in the coming months.

3. #JAILED AGAIN: Three children have been sentenced to five years in prison for their roles in an 11 hour long “rampage” at the Oberstown detention centre.

4. #GREAT HUNGER: A national commemoration of the famine is set to be held on the third weekend in May every year.

5. #HOUSE THAT: Sinn Féin has put forward a proposed new law which would ensure that students living in specific accommodation would not face high yearly rent hikes and would be given the same protections as tenants.

6. #STORMY: Donald Trump paid back his lawyer over a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.

7. #THE END: Basque separatists ETA are set to formally disband.

8. #OPINION: A retired school principal and writer has questioned the need for standardised testing at primary school level.

9. #YNWA: Liverpool celebrated getting to the Champions League final by paying tribute to Irish fan Sean Cox after the match.

