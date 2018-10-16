The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Source: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #INTIMIDATION: A serving garda who was the victim of an acid attack is being subjected to physical and verbal intimidation as well as having his name and address graffitied around Dublin, TheJournal.ie has learned.

2. #COURTS: A man who hit his wife twice across the head after dragging her upstairs and removing her jeans by force, has walked free from court after being given a fully suspended sentence.

3. #POLL: Fine Gael maintains a strong lead over other parties, according to a new Irish Times/Ipsos MBRI opinion poll.

4. #GARDAÍ: Senior garda members could be allowed work past the age of 60 if an amendment to the law is allowed.

5. #FACTCHECK: TheJournal.ie has looked into who got it right between incumbent president Michael D Higgins and Liadh Ní Riada MEP on the practice of presidents addressing the Houses of the Oireachtas.

6. #BREXIT: The European Union President Donald Tusk has warned that a ‘no deal’ Brexit scenario is “more likely than ever before”.

7. #DEATH: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has died at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer.

8. #SELF HARM: The care given to people over the age of 65 who self-harm needs to be radically overhauled, according to a new UK study.

9. #SAUDI: US president Donald Trump has suggested that “rogue killers” could be to blame for the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.