The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1.Â #TEXAS:Â US media is reporting that a person suspected of involvement in a series of fatal bombings in Texas has been killed after a shooting incident with police.

2.Â #EXTREMISM: GardaÃ­ are investigating if aÂ â‚¬500,000 invoice fraud carried out against Dublin Zoo was intended to benefit Islamic extremists in the UK.

3.Â #CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: As the Cambridge Analytica scandal deepens, questions are being asked about whether Irelandâ€™s data protection regime is robust enough to prevent data breaches.Â



4.Â #RENT: The average cost of renting in Ireland grew by 6.4% in the 12 months to the final quarter of 2017.

5.Â #BREXIT: A hard Brexit would increase the cost of living for all households in Ireland by 2% to 3.1% â€“ an annual increase ofÂ â‚¬892 to â‚¬1,360 per household, according to the ESRI.

6.Â #TEXAS: Investigators pursuing a suspected serial bomber in Austin, Texas have found fresh clues after finding another unexploded bomb near the capitalâ€™s airport.

7.Â #RENOVATIONS: Irish homeowners have spentÂ â‚¬1.737 billion in total through the Home Renovation Incentive since it was launched in 2013.

8.Â #ISRAEL: Israelâ€™s military has admitted for the first time that it was responsible for a 2007 air raid against a suspected Syrian nuclear reactor.

9.Â #KOREA: South Korean president Moon Jae-in has said a three-way summit with North Korea and the US is possible, RTÃ‰ is reporting.