'A shambles': Ticket-holders for London's Late Late Show left disappointed

TICKET HOLDERS FOR tonight’s London Late Late Show special were left disappointed after the show was “oversubscribed”.

Posts on Twitter show crowds of people queuing outside the studio where tonight’s show was being broadcast.

One person queuing for tonight’s Late Late Show said that they had done so for two and a half hours. They were then turned away with no apology.

Ticket for tonight’s London-based show were allocated and managed by UK-based company Applause Store.

In a statement this evening, the company said that allocated tickets for the London Late Late were “not a guarantee of entry” but that seats would be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

According to the company, this is standard in UK TV audience management.

However such was the demand for this one-off show that “more people were left disappointed than expected”.

Audience Manager Mathew First said: “We have to oversubscribe our tickets to cover any no shows as all of them are free of charge and sadly not everyone uses them.