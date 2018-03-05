Armagh man remanded in custody, denies 'any involvement' in the murder of a garda in line of duty

A MAN HAS been charged with the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe five years ago.

Aaron Brady, 27, from New Road, Crossmaglen, County Armagh, appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court last night.

He is charged that on the 25 January 2013 at Lordship Credit Union he murdered a member of An Garda Síochána, Adrian Donohoe, acting in the course of his duty.

During the hearing, Detective Inspector Pat Marry gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution at Dundalk Garda Station.

He said that in reply to the charge, Brady said, “I strongly deny any involvement in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.”

Judge John Coughlan remanded Brady in custody to Cloverhill District Court on 9 March.

He granted him legal aid.

Garda Donohoe’s widow Caroline was in court for the brief hearing.

Garda Adrian Donohoe

Brady had been detained in relation to the investigation since 25 February when he was arrested in Dublin.

His is the first charge to be brought in connection with Garda Donohoe’s death.

A second man, aged in his 60s, who had been detained by detectives as part of the same investigation, was released without charge.

41-year-old Garda Donohoe was killed in the line of duty at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, near Dundalk, on 25 January 2013.

