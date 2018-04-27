Abba record new music for the first time in 35 years

ABBA HAVE RECORDED new music for the first time since the 1980s.

The Swedish group announced today that all four members reunited and recorded two new songs.

In a statement on Instagram, the group said:

We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did.

One of the songs, I Still Have Faith In You, is planned to be performed in a TV production by the BBC and NBC in December.

The group will be performing digitally, as part of their avatar tour project.

“We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good.”