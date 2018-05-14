Poll: Should referendum groups be allowed campaign to secondary school students?

THE IRISH SECOND-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) has urged a pro-life group not to lobby schools to show a video which explains abortion in graphic detail.

Pro Life Donegal wrote to principals of schools to get religion teachers to show an hour long video featuring images of aborted foetuses.

The president of the ISSU said it has no affiliation to either side of the debate.

The Irish Times reported that the Department of Education said it has no plans to issue guidelines to schools about the referendum and that it would not be “normal practice” to do so.

