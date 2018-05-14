  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Poll: Should referendum groups be allowed campaign to secondary school students?

Pro Life Donegal urged principals of schools to get religion teachers to show an hour long video featuring images of aborted foetuses.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 14 May 2018, 9:46 AM
38 minutes ago 4,086 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4011331
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE IRISH SECOND-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) has urged a pro-life group not to lobby schools to show a video which explains abortion in graphic detail.

Pro Life Donegal wrote to principals of schools to get religion teachers to show an hour long video featuring images of aborted foetuses.

The president of the ISSU said it has no affiliation to either side of the debate.

The Irish Times reported that the Department of Education said it has no plans to issue guidelines to schools about the referendum and that it would not be “normal practice” to do so.

So this morning we want to know: Should referendum groups be allowed campaign to secondary school students? 


Poll Results:





COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

