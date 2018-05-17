  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 17 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Abortion rates and Christy Moore's appeal in focus as campaign nears the end

Moore says that he was called a “wife-swapping sodomite” at a campaign march many years ago.

By Paul Hosford Thursday 17 May 2018, 12:39 PM
47 minutes ago 6,586 Views 51 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4018285
Christy Moore
Image: Gareth Chaney/RollingNews.ie
Christy Moore
Christy Moore
Image: Gareth Chaney/RollingNews.ie

BOTH SIDES IN the abortion referendum debate held press briefings today as the campaign nears its closing days.

The two events were held at the same time in neighbouring hotel conference rooms with polling just eight days away.

On the No side, the LoveBoth campaign released an actuarial report which suggests that Ireland would have 48,000 abortions between 2019 and 2030.

The report makes the assertion by comparing the current Irish abortion rate – officially 4.9 per 1,000 women – with seven western European countries. All of the seven countries – Switzerland,  Germany, Belgium, Finland, Portugal, Denmark and France – have higher rates and laws that are broadly similar to Ireland’s proposed legislation.

However, the western European country with the lowest rate of abortion – and a law very similar to Ireland – is Austria and it was left out of the comparison.

LoveBoth spokesperson Caroline Simons told TheJournal.ie said that Austria was left out due to a lack of updated data. Up to 2005, Austria had an abortion rate of 1.27 per 1,000 women - estimates put the current rate around 1.0.

Simons said that the report showed that Ireland could have 5,300 more abortions per year – 100 or so a week on top of the estimated 4,000 women who either travel for abortions or take abortion pills every year.

“The numbers make for stark reading and so far in this debate there has been very little from (Health Minister) Simon Harris regarding the impact of his abortion law on abortion rates.

“Laws shape attitudes and behaviours. When something is legalised, it is normalised, and it almost inevitably becomes more common.”

Hear Me Out

On the Yes side, a group including author Marian Keyes, singer Christy Moore and actress Pauline McLynn launched Hear Me Out, an initiative that “asks those who have been negatively affected by the Eighth Amendment put on the kettle, make that cuppa and talk about their experience with an undecided or no-voting friend or family member”.

Speaking at the event, Moore said:

“I’m voting yes because I support women having a choice in how they live their lives. I don’t think we have the right to impose our will on how others live their lives.

“I feel it’s a very difficult to have this conversation, but I felt it was important to lend my face to the campaign.

“It’s important that men of my age get involved. It could be a man’s daughter, his niece. These are our people.”

Moore says that being called a “wife-swapping sodomite” at a campaign march many years ago convinced him that he would vote yes.

Keyes added that in the final days of the campaign, talking is increasingly important.

“The only way to get this message across is by conversation. It’s not always easy to have those chats, they can be daunting, but right now, they’re imperative. This is a watershed moment in our history, let’s not squander this opportunity, and let’s do every single, last thing we can to change our country into a more compassionate, honest place.”

Poll

An Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll published today found that 44% of voters support the repeal of the amendment while 32% are against.

A total of 17% said they are undecided while 7% either refused to say or said they would not vote in the referendum.

Together For Yes hailed the result as “showing strong support for change”, while Simons says that the poll showed “a continuing trend” of falling support for Repeal.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (51)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
A huge 'No' sign has been placed on Ben Bulben by a pro-life group
44,974  250
2
Calls to 'defend' Dublin Bus brand as blue and yellow colours to be phased out
37,869  112
3
'Maurice I have to be honest with you - there was a campaign against you and I was part of it'
34,656  0
Fora
1
An Applegreen bigwig says blocking rivals' growth plans is just 'part of the business'
362  0
2
Harvey Norman's boss: The death of physical stores at the hands of online is 'fake news'
333  0
3
Despite Dublin's crazy rents, the head of LinkedIn Ireland says it's still an attractive place to work
187  0
The42
1
50 masked men attack Portuguese club's players and officials at training ground
48,989  10
2
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
47,019  160
3
Offaly senior footballers seeking an interim manager as Stephen Wallace departs
27,207  24
DailyEdge
1
This pro-life group tried to create a video to disparage a pro-choice LGBTQ group, but it sorta backfired
10,440  15
2
This exchange between Ryan Seacrest and Katy Perry gave American Idol viewers the creeps
8,941  1
3
People on Twitter are sharing the worst things that have happened at weddings
6,693  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
'Stand in solidarity with us': Crowd protests in Dublin at killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli troops
Gaza killings: Sinn Féin says Israeli ambassador should 'pack his bags' and be expelled
HSE
'I don't want my death to be in vain': Watch Vicky Phelan's powerful PAC speech
'I don't want my death to be in vain': Watch Vicky Phelan's powerful PAC speech
Cervical Check scandal: Acting HSE boss says sorry for 'confusion and alarm'
'He only had two days in this world, no words can express my grief'
GARDAí
Want to become a garda? A new recruitment drive has been launched
Want to become a garda? A new recruitment drive has been launched
Prisoner died after ingesting a package received during a visit
Gardaí believe most extremists who left Ireland to fight with Isis are either dead or missing
DUBLIN
Two men stabbed at Dublin Luas stop
Two men stabbed at Dublin Luas stop
Restaurateur fined but avoids jail after obstructing inspection of his employment records
Deliveroo is giving all its staff shares in the company, but only a few Irish workers will benefit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie