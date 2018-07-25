Five charged in UK over acid attack on three-year-old boy

The store where the child was attacked over the weekend.

POLICE IN THE UKÂ investigating a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy have charged five men with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The attack happened in Worcester in the West Midlands on Saturday while the child was at a Home Bargains store.

Among the five men charged over the incident are three men from London aged 22, 25 and 26 and two men from Wolverhampton aged 39 and 41.

The young boy was treated by paramedics at the scene forÂ serious burns to his arm and face before he was taken to hospital.

He has since been discharged from hospital but police say that theÂ long-term implications of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The five men will appear beforeÂ Kidderminster Magistratesâ€™ Court this morning with police saying the have taken a legal decision not to name them.