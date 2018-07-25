This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Five charged in UK over acid attack on three-year-old boy

The boy has been released from hospital but the implications of his injuries are unknown.

By RÃ³nÃ¡n Duffy Wednesday 25 Jul 2018, 7:44 AM
The store where the child was attacked over the weekend.
Image: PA Images
The store where the child was attacked over the weekend.
The store where the child was attacked over the weekend.
Image: PA Images

POLICE IN THE UKÂ investigating a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy have charged five men with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The attack happened in Worcester in the West Midlands on Saturday while the child was at a Home Bargains store.

Among the five men charged over the incident are three men from London aged 22, 25 and 26 and two men from Wolverhampton aged 39 and 41.

The young boy was treated by paramedics at the scene forÂ serious burns to his arm and face before he was taken to hospital.

He has since been discharged from hospital but police say that theÂ long-term implications of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The five men will appear beforeÂ Kidderminster Magistratesâ€™ Court this morning with police saying the have taken a legal decision not to name them.

About the author:

About the author
RÃ³nÃ¡n Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

