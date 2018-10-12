This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 12 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Actress Tilda Swinton admits playing 82-year-old man in new film

The oscar-winner used prosthetics and fake body parts to play Dr Josef Klemperer.

By Conal Thomas Friday 12 Oct 2018, 10:06 PM
1 hour ago 8,342 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4284151
Swinton as 82-year-old psychoanalyst Dr Josef Klemperer
Image: Amazon Studios/Youtube
Swinton as 82-year-old psychoanalyst Dr Josef Klemperer
Swinton as 82-year-old psychoanalyst Dr Josef Klemperer
Image: Amazon Studios/Youtube

BRITISH ACTRESS TILDA Swinton has admitted to playing an 82-year-old man after previously claiming the role was played by a first-time actor.

Her new film, Suspiria, features an 82-year-old psychoanalyst Dr Josef Klemperer, a character both Swinton and director Luca Guadagnino claimed was played by actor Lutz Ebersdorf. 

In an interview with the New York Times, the actress revealed the hoax, saying that first-time actor Ebersdorf was, in fact, oscar-winner Swinton herself. 

Asked by the paper if she was playing the role, Swinton replied: “An unequivocal yes.”

Revealing the deception, Swinton told the paper that she had been waiting to be asked was she actually actor Ebersford, not the character he was supposedly playing.

Curiously, to date, nobody has thought of it.

Suspiria, a remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 supernatural horror, centres around an American dance school and also stars Dakota Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz.

Suspiria Premiere - 75th Venice Film Festival 2018 Tilda Swinton Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Playing Dr. Klemperer, one the film’s main protagonists, meant Swinton spent four hours per day in make-up, had her neck thickened with prosthetics and wore fake genitalia on set. 

Asked by the New York Times why she decided to play the octogenarian, the actress replied: “Undeniably, I would have to say, for the sheer sake of fun above all.

As my grandmother would have it – a motto to live and die by – ‘Dull Not To’.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Landlords and agencies have started asking people for viewing fees, says Threshold
    88,204  136
    2
    		As it happened: Power outages and travel disruptions - Storm Callum hit Ireland overnight
    78,732  29
    3
    		Princess Eugenie married a wine merchant in a windy Windsor Castle ceremony today
    48,469  37
    Fora
    1
    		After raising over $100m, Irish-founded home services firm Handy has been acquired
    289  0
    2
    		'I thought starting a business was for people who went to Smurfit school - I didn't think I could do it'
    206  0
    3
    		A cloud hangs over Patisserie Valerie's Irish cafés as the UK firm battles a financial scandal
    180  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Wasps, Champions Cup
    60,359  33
    2
    		'I really enjoyed my time at Leinster but knew Johnny was only gone for two years'
    24,744  19
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    21,017  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Keira Knightley was purposely misunderstood to perpetuate a well-worn trope on female relationships
    4,800  7
    2
    		How Princess Eugenie incorporated a body positive message into her wedding dress
    4,209  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,038  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Woman whose partner's body was found in canal 'collapsed when she heard about alleged affair'
    Woman whose partner's body was found in canal 'collapsed when she heard about alleged affair'
    Bank-appointed receiver launches court proceedings against 'campaigners' occupying a property on Pearse Street
    Postmistress left traces of her DNA in car during tiger raid in case she was killed, court hears
    GARDAí
    Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    Have you seen Blake? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 20-year-old
    Man in his 40s killed after being struck by car in Meath
    LEO VARADKAR
    'I'm not afraid to take tough decisions: Leo says carbon tax would have been a 'double whammy'
    'I'm not afraid to take tough decisions: Leo says carbon tax would have been a 'double whammy'
    Breen invited Naughten to dinner at McCourt's house at broadband bidder's request
    'It was not a lazy dodging': Former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald vindicated by Charleton report
    DENIS NAUGHTEN
    'Pat Breen asked a minister to meet a constituent and Naughten decided to go'
    'Pat Breen asked a minister to meet a constituent and Naughten decided to go'
    Poll: Would you be happy to see Frances Fitzgerald return as a minister?
    Naughten admits more private meetings with head of broadband bidding group

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie