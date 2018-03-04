Man in his 20s charged with 2013 murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe

Garda Adrian Donohoe

A MAN IN his 20s has been this evening charged with the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe at Dundalk District Court.

The man had been detained in relation to the investigation since 25 February when he was arrested in Dublin.

He appeared before a special sitting of the court at 8pm.

His is the first charge to be brought in connection with Garda Donohoe’s death.

Last night a second man, aged in his 60s, who had been detained by detectives as part of the same investigation, was released without charge.

41-year-old Garda Donohoe was killed in the line of duty at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, near Dundalk, on 25 January 2013.

Gardaí had put out an appeal in relation to the garda’s murder earlier this year.

On the fifth anniversary of Donohoe’s murder, Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan said “many lives were left shattered” by his death.

Gardaí made thousands of enquiries and viewed over 20,000 hours of CCTV footage as part of their investigations into Garda Donohoe’s killing.

