'I've had a blast': Aengus Mac Grianna to present his last Six-One tonight

Source: RTÉ

NEWS PRESENTER AENGUS Mac Grianna is to give his last Six One news broadcast tonight.

Mac Grianna announced last November he would be leaving RTÉ to explore other career opportunities.

“I have spent 30 wonderful years in RTÉ. I have enjoyed going into work every day.

“I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to work in the organisation and I will miss the colleagues and friends that I have made throughout the years.”

From an Irish-speaking family in Raheny, Dublin, Aengus started working for RTÉ in 1987 at the age of 24, beginning as a runner and moving onto radio news reading two years later.

Eventually he moved on to become a regular newsreader on the Six-One and Nine O’Clock News.

Today, he tweeted out a message to say that tonight’s St Patrick’s Day Six One would be his last broadcast.

Last day newscasting @rtenews after 30 years! I’ve had a blast. Get all yizer parades on de 6–1 tonight! Go raibh maith agaibh agus beannachtai na feile Padraig! Gra mor Aengus x x — Aengus Mac Grianna (@Aengy2) March 17, 2018 Source: Aengus Mac Grianna /Twitter

This week also sees the final week for rugby commentator Ryle Nugent. Speaking on RTÉ’s Marian Finucane Show, Nugent said that he initially wanted to be a sports journalist and said he didn’t set out to become a sports commentator.

“I don’t think people sit at home wanting to be a commentator, in terms of the actual path of doing it.”

He said that he got the job because he “happened to be the next guy in the room”.

I’ve been privileged and blessed to take some fantastic opportunities and memories out of here with that.

In the past few months, Mac Grianna’s colleagues Bryan Dobson and Úna O’Hagan also presented the Six One for the last time.