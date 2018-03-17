  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 17 March, 2018
'I've had a blast': Aengus Mac Grianna to present his last Six-One tonight

The Irish-language speaking Dubliner has been working for RTÉ for 30 years.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 2:56 PM
1 hour ago 9,427 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3909942

Aengus Source: RTÉ

NEWS PRESENTER AENGUS Mac Grianna is to give his last Six One news broadcast tonight.

Mac Grianna announced last November he would be leaving RTÉ to explore other career opportunities.

“I have spent 30 wonderful years in RTÉ. I have enjoyed going into work every day.

“I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to work in the organisation and I will miss the colleagues and friends that I have made throughout the years.”

From an Irish-speaking family in Raheny, Dublin, Aengus started working for RTÉ in 1987 at the age of 24, beginning as a runner and moving onto radio news reading two years later.

Eventually he moved on to become a regular newsreader on the Six-One and Nine O’Clock News.

Today, he tweeted out a message to say that tonight’s St Patrick’s Day Six One would be his last broadcast.

This week also sees the final week for rugby commentator Ryle Nugent. Speaking on RTÉ’s Marian Finucane Show, Nugent said that he initially wanted to be a sports journalist and said he didn’t set out to become a sports commentator.

“I don’t think people sit at home wanting to be a commentator, in terms of the actual path of doing it.”

He said that he got the job because he “happened to be the next guy in the room”.

I’ve been privileged and blessed to take some fantastic opportunities and memories out of here with that.

In the past few months, Mac Grianna’s colleagues Bryan Dobson and Úna O’Hagan also presented the Six One for the last time.

Read: ‘I hate to go, but I’m afraid I’ll have to leave’: Bryan Dobson signs off on his final Six One

Read: Úna O’Hagan signed off on her final broadcast on the Six One news last night

