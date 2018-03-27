  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 27 March, 2018
There are just 34 garda crash investigators despite a 70% surge in the number of serious collisions

There have been 550 serious incidents in the last four years.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 2:20 PM
42 minutes ago 1,302 Views 3 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

THE NUMBER OF trained motor crash investigators has dropped 40% despite there being a 70% increase in the number of serious collisions in the last four years.

At present there are 34 investigators working but there are currently 24 vacancies. The number of serious collisions have increased from 319 in 2013 to 550 in 2017.

Members of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) have described the current situation as “critical”.

According to a motion put forward at the AGSI’s annual conference: “All regions have had an increase in collisions but there are now fewer investigators to deal with them. Numerous applications have been made since December 2015 to hold competitions but none have actually happened.”

Garda College delegate Ronan McDonald said the situation is becoming increasingly dire.

“There seems to be no succession planning in place to support the training of new investigators and this may lead to serious shortcoming in the future provision of best evidence to support potential court cases and to insure justice for victims and their families.”

According to AGSI delegates, there is no succession planning in place to support the training of new investigators and that is why they are experiencing this current shortfall.

