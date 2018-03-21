Aldi Ireland recalls mini fryers due to electrical fault

Source: CCPC

ALDI IRELAND IS carrying out a voluntary recall of the Ambiano Mini Fryers it sold.

Because of an electrical fault, there’s a concern that the product could overheat and become a safety risk.

Dublin Fire Brigade shared the message from the message on the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, warning people of the safety concern with the appliance.

The products affected by the recall include all three colours: stainless steel, red and grey. The recalled fryers have the Aldi Code 95760 and barcodes:

20072452

20072476

20072469

Around 4,338 of the products were sold in Ireland.

Consumers who have purchased these products can return them to their nearest Aldi store, where a full refund will be given.

If you want further information about the recall you can speak to a member of staff at an Aldi store.