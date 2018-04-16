  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Parents of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans lose legal fight to fly to Rome for treatment

Alfie is in a “semi-vegetative state” as the result of a degenerative neurological condition.

By Associated Press Monday 16 Apr 2018, 6:02 PM
59 minutes ago 4,257 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3961247
Alfie Evans
Image: Alfie's Army
Alfie Evans
Alfie Evans
Image: Alfie's Army

BRITAIN’S COURT OF Appeal has ruled against the parents of a terminally ill toddler who sought permission to take him to Italy for medical treatment that lower UK courts blocked in favour of suspending life support.

The parents of 23-month-old Alfie Evans have been engaged in a protracted legal fight with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital over his care. They asked the Court of Appeal to overturn earlier rulings that blocked further medical treatment for their son.

Instead, justices upheld a lower court’s conclusion that flying Alfie to a hospital in Rome would be wrong and pointless.

Some protesters gathered outside the hospital in Liverpool wept at the news of the appeals court’s decision. Some chanted “Save Alfie Evans”.

Alfie is in a “semi-vegetative state” as the result of a degenerative neurological condition that doctors have been unable to definitively identify. Lower courts have ordered the boy’s life support to be withdrawn.

Alfie Evans court case Tom Evans and Kate James, the parents of 23-month-old Alfie Evans Source: Philip Toscano via PA Images

Pope Francis prayed yesterday for Alfie and others who are suffering from serious infirmities. The pope’s comments marked the second case in less than a year in which he expressed his views on the treatment of a terminally ill British child.

Last July, Francis spoke out on behalf of Charlie Gard, who died from a rare genetic disease after his parents waged a protracted court fight to obtain treatment for him outside of Britain.

In appealing the lower court rulings, Alfie’s parents, Tom Evans, aged 21, and Kate James, aged 20, argued their son had shown improvement in recent weeks. But doctors said his brain was eroded and his condition was irreversible.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'My biggest regret is not reporting my rape. My rapist has a comfortable life with a wife and kids'
137,548  104
2
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
70,205  14
3
Dublin man to have conviction quashed after spending 11 months in prison for a crime he didn't commit
69,250  0
Fora
1
Tech retailer Click.ie will be wound up following a tsunami of customer complaints
170  0
2
Three-quarters of employers are planning to give pay rises to staff this year
151  0
3
Poll: Do you think Airbnb listings should be licensed in Ireland?
106  0
The42
1
'A lot of supporters will not renew their season tickets. Ulster need to explain their decision'
39,657  0
2
"They asked me about Effenberg. And I said: 'If he thinks I was like his father, he played like my mother'"
33,047  9
3
Top 14 club Clermont distance themselves from signing Paddy Jackson
25,239  0
DailyEdge
1
8 thoughts every single Irish kid had when It's Like That was No.1 in Ireland
5,572  4
2
Dermot Bannon is really concerned about the nation's lack of storage, and now so are we
4,987  1
3
There's some serious drama kicking off over the queue outside Harry Styles' Dublin gig
4,812  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
7 killed and 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
7 killed and 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
Trump treats women 'like meat', is 'morally unfit for office' - explosive James Comey interview
A French cognac firm has pumped millions into an Anglo-Irish aristocrat's whiskey brand
GARDAí
14-year-old girl missing from Cork found safe
14-year-old girl missing from Cork found safe
Man arrested in Donegal after robbery and assault on taxi driver in Derry
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
DUBLIN
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
Disability centre fails inspection despite closure threat
Pharmacist praised for saving 17-year-old tourist who suffered anaphylactic shock
CORK
Cork pensioner who persistently raped teenage step-daughter appeals 12-year sentence
Cork pensioner who persistently raped teenage step-daughter appeals 12-year sentence
'We wanted to show them we are people': How a Cork teen group bridged the age divide
Varadkar condemns list in Cork school that said 'the girls with the most number of ticks will get raped'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie