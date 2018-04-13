Hundreds protest outside UK hospital where terminally ill boy's life support to be turned off

POLICE WERE CALLED to a children’s hospital in Liverpool last night after hundreds of people staged a protest where terminally-ill Alfie Evans is being cared for.

Alfie Evans' family met with applause & cheers outside Alder Hey Hospital as they walked through the crowds that had gathered to support them #AlfiesArmy pic.twitter.com/O0DUVqHANA — Radio City News (@RadioCityNews) April 12, 2018 Source: Radio City News /Twitter

The toddler has a rare degenerative neurological condition which is attacking his brain. His parents have been fighting the hospital’s decision to turn off their child’s life support.

Last month they lost a last-ditch European Court of Human Rights case.

The protest at the hospital was held a day after a court ruling set a date for the child’s life-support to be switched off.

Mr Justice Hayden has ruled that doctors at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool can stop treating Alfie against the wishes of his parents.

On Wednesday, he endorsed a plan out forward by Alder Hey doctors for withdrawing life support treatment.

The toddler’s parents, who are both in their 20s and from Liverpool, want to take their child to a children’s hospital in Italy.

Tom Evans and Kate James, the parents of 23-month-old Alfie Evans Source: PA Wire/PA Images

They hope that specialists at Rome’s Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital will be able to pinpoint what is wrong with their child.

The family say they have a private ambulance, a private jet and a ventilation kit on standby waiting to take him to Rome.

They also claim that court order ends at the point that Alder Hey removes the ventilation from him and at that point they can take over and take him to Rome. Speaking outside the hospital Alfie’s father Tom Evans said:

There’s no court order to say Alfie has to stay in this hospital right now. The truth be had me and Kate hold full responsibilities and we can take him to our transportation van right there with full equipment with doctors whose got full duty of care and they’re not allowing us.

Doctors at Alder Hey say it is cruel and inhuman to treat the 23-month-old any further.