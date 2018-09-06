This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Almost €2 million worth of bicycles stolen around the country since 2016

Friday is statistically the most common day for bikes to be stolen.

By Adam Daly Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 10:57 AM
1 hour ago 3,925 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4221598

Source: An Garda Siochana/YouTube

ALMOST €2 MILLION worth of bicycles have been stolen since 2016 according to the latest report from An Garda Síochana.

The figures have been released by the Garda Analysis Services as part of the Lock it or Lose it campaign, an ongoing appeal by gardaí for cyclists to keep their bicycles safe.

In 2017 bike theft rates were up 7.5% and are on course to rise again this year with 2,319 bikes stolen so far in 2018. 

In the last two years, 14,112 bikes have been stolen but gardaí say that it only has 16% of the bicycle frame numbers recorded. 

According to Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Tony Davis, there is a very poor awareness of bike security despite an increase in the number of people cycling in recent years. 

“There is a trend of not reporting the theft of bikes to gardaí which makes it difficult for us to reunite any recovered bikes with their owners.

“If your bike is stolen, report the theft to gardaí as soon as you can. If you are buying a second-hand bike, look for proof of ownership before purchasing. 

“If you have had your bicycle stolen, you can go onto the garda website to view bicycles and all other property that is currently in our property stores,” Davis said in a statement. 

Crime Prevention 

According to the gardaí, the most common time for a bike to be stolen is from 8am to 5pm while Friday is statistically the most common day for a theft to occur. 

Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway make up 83% of the theft of bikes with 52% of bikes stolen on public streets and 32% stolen from homes.

From 1 January 2016 to 30 June 2018, there has been 9,918 bikes stolen in Dublin, 683 in Cork, 646 in Limerick and 506 in Galway. 

As part of the Lock it or Lose it campaign, gardaí have issued the following crime prevention advice:

  • Spend 10% to 20% of the value of your bike of two locks
  • Lock your bike tightly to an immovable object
  • Keep the lock off the ground
  • Take a photo of your bike, note the serial number and email it back to yourself so you have a record of it forever.
  • Lock your bike indoors or in well-lit areas if possible

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Multiple-vehicle collision on M50 has been cleared
    66,501  88
    2
    		Dublin City Council issues €1bn tender for factory-built homes in effort to reduce social housing list
    44,427  162
    3
    		Site with planning permission for over 400 apartments on sale for €32 million
    43,795  80
    Fora
    1
    		Waterford startup Kollect is dragging bin collection into the on-demand era
    357  0
    2
    		Ryanair pilots in Ireland have voted to accept a deal struck by unions
    69  0
    3
    		Gin and whiskey may be booming - but vodka is still the country’s most popular spirit
    80  0
    The42
    1
    		Philly McMahon: 'It was Walter White, and saying he was here with me, it was lovely'
    36,006  8
    2
    		Europe's wildcard picks revealed as Bjorn finalises 12-man Ryder Cup team
    31,498  38
    3
    		Quiz: How well do you remember this year's football championship?
    25,323  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Viewers had very mixed opinions about Coleen Nolan's breakdown on This Morning
    15,794  0
    2
    		A look back at the very first Electric Picnic in 2004
    6,695  2
    3
    		Meghan Markle's fave highlighter is usually more associated with, eh, nappy rash
    4,870  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    DUBLIN
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, Iâm gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, I’m gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    Met Eireann confirm summer 2018 as one of hottest and driest in decades
    HOUSING
    Acting classes ruled out at FG think-in, but party to talk gender pay gap and Budget
    Acting classes ruled out at FG think-in, but party to talk gender pay gap and Budget
    Site with planning permission for over 400 apartments on sale for €32 million
    Billionaire Dermot Desmond has the all-clear to demolish Ireland's most expensive house

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie