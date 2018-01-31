Amanda Knox will appear on the Ray D'Arcy Show this Saturday

Amanda Knox talks to members of the media outside her mother's home, Friday, March 27, 2015, in Seattle.

Amanda Knox talks to members of the media outside her mother's home, Friday, March 27, 2015, in Seattle.

AMANDA KNOX – THE woman who spent almost four years in an Italian prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder – will appear on RTÉ’s the Ray D’Arcy Show this Saturday.

US citizen Knox was convicted by a court in Perugia, Italy in 2009 for the murder of Leeds University exchange student Meredith Kercher.

Kercher’s body had been found in a pool of blood in the cottage she shared with Knox.

Knox became a suspect in the case and later implicated herself and two others in the murder of Kercher.

The manner in which she was interviewed by police is still under dispute.

Later in 2007, police in Germany arrested Ivorian immigrant Rudy Guede, who had fled Perugia, after DNA evidence linked him to the murder scene.

He was later sentenced to 30 years in jail for the murder and sexual assault of Kercher, but had his sentence reduced on appeal.

Knox and her former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito went on trial for Kercher’s murder in 2009. The case attracted widespread domestic and international press attention.

Knox was heavily characterised in the Italian press for her supposed sexual promiscuity, with her diaries being released and scrutinised by the Italian press for evidence of this.

She and Solletico were convicted in 2009, and sentenced to 26 and 25 years respectively.

The conviction received huge criticism in the US and around the world for the manner in which the police investigation and the trial was conducted.

In 2011, after a retrial, Knox was acquitted of all charges and returned home immediately to the US.

She was later re-convicted following a trial in Florence where she wasn’t present. This was again overturned, with Italy’s top court ruling that Knox and Sollecito did not murder Kercher, bringing the case to an end.

After returning to the US, Knox wrote a book – Waiting to be Heard: A Memoir – giving an account of what she went through in Italy.

The murder and subsequent legal battles were also the subject of the popular 2016 Netflix documentary, Amanda Knox.

Knox will be a guest on the Ray D’Arcy Show on Saturday. She is expected to talk about what it was like to be imprisoned in a foreign country for a crime she did not commit and how her life dramatically changed with everything that happened.