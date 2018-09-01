This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 1 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin Fire Brigade paramedic injured by slingshot projectile

The fire service said these types of attacks on crew members are “unacceptable”.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 1 Sep 2018, 12:13 PM
39 minutes ago 3,618 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4213769
File photo
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
File photo
File photo
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

A DUBLIN FIRE Brigade crew member was injured last night when a projectile was launched at him through the window of the ambulance he was in.

The fire service said this morning that overnight one of its ambulances in the city centre was hit by a slingshot projectile resulting in an injury to a crew member.

It is understood the paramedic had just left Townsend Street fire station in an ambulance and that the projectile came in through an open window and hit him in the face. He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it condemns these kinds of attacks on frontline staff, describing them as “unacceptable”. The fire service wished the injured crew member a speedy recovery.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November
    93,584  395
    2
    		US couple ordered to give homeless man what's left of $400k they raised for him
    61,632  36
    3
    		Goodbye winter time? The EU is to recommend that the clocks should not change anymore
    56,040  107
    Fora
    1
    		'Money dried up and I was about to lose my apartment. I hit a really low point'
    752  0
    2
    		AIB is trialling blockchain technology to streamline anti-money laundering checks
    99  0
    The42
    1
    		'Put yourself in his shoes - if your daughter had been murdered and that's how someone in RTÉ behaved'
    43,472  49
    2
    		Off the mark! Leinster strike late against Cardiff to get Pro14 title defence off to winning start
    28,939  57
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    26,024  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Women's Aid call for 'understanding and empathy' following incident on Celebrity Big Brother
    26,717  5
    2
    		The bishop at Aretha Franklin's funeral has been accused of 'groping' Ariana Grande on stage
    13,328  2
    3
    		An Irish photographer tested a British model on Irish names, and it went as well as you'd expect
    4,432  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HSE
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    Johnny's no longer got you covered as HSE launches new safe sex campaign
    HSE offers training in treatment that can reverse drug overdoses
    DRUGS
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth â¬700k found in Dublin flat
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth €700k found in Dublin flat
    Five men arrested and drugs seized as Defence Forces assist in inter-agency operation at sea
    17-year-old male arrested after €30k worth of cocaine seized in Dublin
    GARDAí
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Pedestrian in his 60s killed after being struck by van in Cavan
    From midnight on Monday, the Gardaí will have a new Commissioner

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie